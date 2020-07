Rihanna

In September 2012, the “Shut Up and Drive” singer showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards rocking a super short pixie. “We had been talking about going short for a little while now and actually planned to do it the following week, but I just felt like, why wait? Let’s do it today!” the star’s longtime stylist Ursula Stephen told Us Weekly. “And Ri said the same thing. She was ready for her short hair again!”