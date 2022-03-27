Making a statement. While attending the 2022 Oscars stag, Jason Momoa pulled off a memorable appearance shortly after undergoing a medical procedure.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 27, the Aquaman star, 42, noted that he was still recovering from hernia surgery one day prior.

Momoa, who will be presenting eight awards with Josh Brolin ahead of the live awards show, rocked a black-and-blue tuxedo by Henry Poole. He paired the look with a blue-and-yellow pocket square as a show of support for Ukraine.

The appearance comes two months after Momoa announced his separation from Lisa Bonet after four years of marriage and more than 10 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the Game of Thrones alum and the actress wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa and Bonet, 54, noted at the time that “the love between” them would continue to exist amid their split. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple’s decision was prompted by differences in their respective lifestyles.

“He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider revealed. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Momoa and Bonet tied the knot in October 2017 after 13 years of dating. The pair share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. The Cosby Show alum also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Bonet and the musician, 57, were married from 1987 to 1993.

Since their split, the Enemy of the State actress has been spotted wearing her diamond wedding ring. The Dune actor, for his part, was not photographed with his wedding band on his left ring finger on Sunday.

Momoa, however, has previously opened up about the close connection between his blended family. “We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” he told ET while attending stepdaughter Zoë’s The Batman premiere on March 19. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

