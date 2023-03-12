Brunette beauty! Vanessa Hudgens brought the heat to the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The Princess Switch actress, 34, arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, in a stellar look. She sported a vintage Chanel gown featuring a strapless neckline, bodycon fit and velvet material. The black and white frock was finished with delicate button details on her hips. To make the look even more fabulous, the High School Musical alum teamed it up with diamond earrings and a matching necklace. For the night, Hudgens hosted ABC’s red carpet coverage.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In videos obtained by Us Weekly, the Spring Breakers actress is seen getting her hair styled before the 95th annual awards show. Her hairstylist, Danielle Priano, assisted by Kelli Hoff and Anthony Perez, started the updo by spraying a mousse into her crown. After using her fingers to comb the product through the Tick, Tick… Boom! star’s locks, she clipped in voluminous extensions between layers of tresses.

The celebrity hairstylist continued to work her magic by brushing her strands back in a tight ponytail and twisting it into a stunning updo. She used the handle of the comb to push down any stray hairs and finished the look by tying a black ribbon around the style. The Dog Days star gave the camera a kiss before the video ended.

Pirano also shared a clip via Instagram of her blow-drying Hudgens hair using a Shark Beauty tool. Fans were quick to share their praise for the coiffure in the comments section.

One wrote, “BUN/UPDO QUEEN 😍.” Another added that the stylist “Killed it again,” while more added heart emojis.

For glam, Hudgens’ makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, created a beautiful look featuring a dewy face, blushed cheeks, feathered eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades and glossy lips. On her social media, she shared that she used KohGenDo products for the event.

This isn’t the first time Pirano styled the Freaks of Nature star’s hair. In November 2022, Hudgens slayed a waist-length do at the CFDA Fashion Awards. For the soirée, she parted the California native’s hair down the middle and straightened it.

She paired the sultry style with a Vera Wang ensemble. The Journey 2: The Mysterious Island actress paired a lace bralette with a high-waisted floor-length skirt. To make the look even more sultry, she layered a sheer robe over the getup and rocked smokey eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, long black nails and diamond rings.