Jenna Bush Hager

During a live taping of the Today show on April 21, cohost Jenna Bush Hager spoke to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to find out how to conceal her roots at home. Both the stylist and television host demonstrated the process of applying temporary root powder for viewers. Bush Hager even enlisted the help of her husband to hold her hair in place while she diligently applied the powder to her roots with a brush.