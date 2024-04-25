From Harry Styles in a sheer top to A$AP Rocky layering a kilt over jeans, Hollywood’s leading men bring their fashion A-game to the Met Gala.

While some men choose to wear a classy tuxedo at fashion’s biggest night, others push fashion boundaries, interpreting the event’s theme through colors, textures and non-traditional silhouettes.

At the 2019 soirée, which featured the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Styles was a must-see in a sheer Gucci top and black pants. His blouse featured puffy sleeves and lace embellishments.

Rocky stayed true to his personal style while attending the 2023 Met Gala, as he mixed prints, patterns and fabrics. For the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” event, he wore a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble featuring a black blazer, a white dress shirt, leather tie, red kilt, and bedazzled jeans. Hre further accessorized with one glove, black sunglasses and boots.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed men of all-time at the Met Gala: