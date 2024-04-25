Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Dressed Men at the Met Gala Through the Years: Harry Styles, ASAP Rocky, More

By
Best Dressed Men at the Met Gala of All Time gallery
21
A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Harry StylesDimitrios Kambouris(2)/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue(2);Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images(3)

From Harry Styles in a sheer top to A$AP Rocky layering a kilt over jeans, Hollywood’s leading men bring their fashion A-game to the Met Gala.

While some men choose to wear a classy tuxedo at fashion’s biggest night, others push fashion boundaries, interpreting the event’s theme through colors, textures and non-traditional silhouettes.

At the 2019 soirée, which featured the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Styles was a must-see in a sheer Gucci top and black pants. His blouse featured puffy sleeves and lace embellishments.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Rocky stayed true to his personal style while attending the 2023 Met Gala, as he mixed prints, patterns and fabrics. For the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” event, he wore a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble featuring a black blazer, a white dress shirt, leather tie, red kilt, and bedazzled jeans. Hre further accessorized with one glove, black sunglasses and boots.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed men of all-time at the Met Gala:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

ASAP Rocky Bio

A$AP Rocky
BAD BUNNY BIO

Bad Bunny
Barry Keoghan Bio Page 630

Barry Keoghan

Ben Platt

billy porter

Charles Melton

Donald Glover
Harry Styles Bio

Harry Styles
1251219051jared_leto_290x206

Jared Leto
Joe Jonas Bio Pic

Joe Jonas
Justin Bieber Bio Pic

Justin Bieber

Kid Cudi
Robert Pattinson Twilight Cast Dating Histories

Robert Pattinson
1425931918462000192_sebastian stan 206

Sebastian Stan
Shawn Mendes Bio Page

Shawn Mendes

Simu Liu
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET BIO PIC

Timothée Chalamet
1250548725usher_290x206

Usher
Zayn Malik Says He ‘Couldn’t Live Without’ 3-Year-Old Daughter Khai: ‘My Everything’

Zayn Malik

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!