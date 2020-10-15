The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were filled with great performance — and even better beauty looks!

On Wednesday, October 14, the hottest stars in music stopped by The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s biggest artists. Though it wasn’t your average awards show with celebs packed onto a long red carpet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A-listers still went all out when it came to hair and makeup.

For instance, Lizzo made a statement in a black minidress with “vote” printed on fabric. But it wasn’t just her frock that had Us doing a double-take. After all, her sleek pony was to die for! Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain used Dove products and GHD tools to create the perfect, chic ‘do.

And Doja Cat’s peachy makeup was nothing short of extraordinary, thanks to makeup artist Adam Burrell, who used affordable CoverGirl goodies to create sexy, smoldering eyes.

It wasn’t just hair and makeup that made a statement, but flawless skin was also fully on display. For instance, Nicole Richie paired her stunning black, floral-embellished Christian Siriano gown with a radiant complexion courtesy of Alleven Total Face Serum.

“Since this was one of her first events since the pandemic started Nicole wanted to feel her most glamorous,” makeup artist Beau Nelson said. “So we did a really unique color shifting eye, beautiful skin and a soft beige rose lip.”

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at all the hottest hair, makeup and beauty at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)