Addison Rae

“We decided we wanted to go with a bit more glamorous look – our inspiration was a modern take on the classic Old Hollywood wave,” hairstylist Mara Roszak said of the TikTok sensation’s lovely ‘do. “We put our own twist on it by parting her hair in the middle as opposed to the deep side part a la Veronica Lake.”

To achieve this, Roszak loosely pinned up the curls after spraying with Authentic Beauty Concept Working Hairspray. When it was time to take them out, she very gently brushed out the waves with a flat brush.