The h.Wood Group

— Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow danced the night away at The h.wood Group's Bootsy Bellows Grand Prix Pop- Up, produced by John Terzian and Brian Toll, and hosted by Lewis Hamilton, at the VIP Room in Monaco.



— Gwen Stefani sported a Swarovski Ethic Narrow Bangle from the brand’s SS17 collection on the finale episode of The Voice.

— Diana Ross and Rita Ora sipped Belvedere vodka at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes, France.



— Kendall Jenner wore a cropped white monogram Wolk Morais tank top from Collection 5 in L.A.



— Kyle Chandler was all smiles at Netflix's Bloodline: Season 3 special screening premiere event at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.

— Ashley Graham took a private training session on the new 25-minute Lagree Fitness Supra machine with studio owner and head trainer Dede Lagree at Lagree Fitness Studio in West Hollywood.



— Gregg Sulkin celebrated his 25th birthday dinner with friends at Cocina Condesa in Studio City, California, followed by a night out at Avenue LA in Hollywood.

Dave Benett

— Jeremy Renner, Taylor Sheridan and Elizabeth Olsen attended The Weinstein Company party in celebration of Wind River in Cannes, France.



— Lea Michele rocked Kenneth Cole sneakers while out and about in L.A.



— Jessica Szohr hung out at the SPG Amex VIP Viewing Suite at BottleRockNapa Valley and enjoyed an elevated view of the main stage.



— Jared Leto rocked a White + Warren cashmere plush rib beanie while traveling through LAX.



— John Legend drank Hint Water during his show at The Greek in L.A.



— Gal Gadot stunned in Anita Ko earrings at the Wonder Woman premiere in Mexico City.



— Jennifer Garner and Bryan Cranston chatted with friends at Cafe Medi before hitting up a FIJI Water and Qui tequila-sponsored bash for their film Wakefield at the Hotel on Rivington in NYC.

— Kristen Bell ate a plant-based Impossible Burger at Umami Burger in L.A.

— G-Eazy's birthday bash was held at a private estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu where guests including A$AP Rocky and PartyNextDoor enjoyed Stillhouse whiskey cocktails.



— Stephen Amell hosted a F**k Cancer party at TAPE in London.

— Bachelorette contestants Diggy, Iggy and Anthony hosted a viewing party at Public House in Chicago.

— Dorinda Medley and boyfriend John Mahdessian enjoyed a romantic weekend at Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut.

— Justin Bieber danced with sirens while sipping Summer in a Bottle rosé at the Wolffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons.

— Cuba Gooding Jr. enjoyed Belvedere cocktails at the Re-Thinking Re-vive: New Icons for New York event in NYC with Natuzzi Italia.

— Wyclef Jean performed at WeWork's Detroit Creator Awards.

— Julianne Hough appeared at a Minneapolis CorePower Yoga to show off her MPG Sport athlesiure collection and pose with fans.

