Stars at Court

Sneak Peek
Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic: Watch the First Trailer
TOP 5
STORIES
Sneak Peek
Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic: Watch the First Trailer
Exclusive
Will Derek Hough Ever Return to ‘DWTS’?
Exclusive
Kimye Is ‘Not Concerned’ With Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’...
TV
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Re-Enact Iconic ‘Ghost’...
Weddings
Ronda Rousey Marries Travis Browne in Hawaii: Details
Pics
Chris Brown isn't the only celeb who has faced a judge. See more stars in court such as Taylor Swift, Lindsay Lohan and more.