Catherine and Prince William attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Duchess Kate ruled the red carpet on Sunday, February 12, when she attended the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London with husband Prince William.

Kate, 35, who was attending the EE British Academy Film Awards for the first time, looked stunning in a black, floral-print off-the-shoulder dress with a Bardot neckline and flared skirt by Alexander McQueen and wore her hair up in a stylish chignon. She accessorized her updo with diamond earrings.



Her husband, 34, who is president of BAFTA, wore a classic black tux and later presented the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks.

The couple sat in the front row at the awards show and laughed along as host Stephen Fry joked in his opening monologue about the future king being related to British soap star Danny Dyer (the EastEnders actor learned of their distant connection on an episode of the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are).



Fry also poked fun at President Donald Trump's dismissal of Meryl Streep as "overrated" following her Golden Globes speech last month, telling the audience, "I look down on row after row of the most overrated people on the planet.



Stars at the BAFTAs, which is the British equivalent of the Academy Awards, included Streep, Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Jamie Dornan and Emma Stone, who won the Best Actress award for La La Land. The film, which was nominated in 11 categories, picked up five awards on Sunday including Best Picture and Best Director.



Other winners included Casey Affleck for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea, Dev Patel for Best Supporting Actor for Lion, and Viola Davis picked up the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences.

