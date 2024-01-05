Alex Rodriguez is thriving after his weight loss — and he has the photos to prove it.

Rodriguez, 48, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4, to show highlights from his trip to the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez was joined by girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and his daughters Natasha, 19, and Ella, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

While cruising around the island, Rodriguez took off his shirt in a video uploaded to social media. He also shared a mirror selfie with Cordeiro, 44, where his toned body was on display following his weight loss journey.

Rodriguez recently credited Cordeiro for helping him get more in shape. “Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “[Jac is] the only person that can come into coparents and make us both better. Cynthia has gotten in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program.”

Related: Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

The athlete gushed over how Cordeiro was “very caring and proactive,” which he also attributed to her being a former nurse.

“She’s used to taking care of people that are sick,” he noted. “What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing.”

Rodriguez continued: “I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia, to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape, so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues.”

Us confirmed in October 2022 that Rodriguez and Cordeiro were dating. Two months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a photo that included Rodriguez’s daughters. The romance came after Rodriguez’s brief fling with model Kathryne Padgett.

Related: Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History Looking for love. Alex Rodriguez has had many high-profile romances over the years, being linked to actresses and musicians. The New York native made a name for himself when playing for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2013 before returning in 2015 for one more year. When he wasn’t making headlines for his big […]

Rodriguez was previously in a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The exes started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. They hit pause on their wedding plans in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriguez made headlines when Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy claimed during the Bravo show’s reunion in 2021 that she had “DMed” a former MLB player. Sources close to Rodriguez told Us at the time that he “never met” the reality star, 33.

Lopez, 54, and Rodriguez, who denied breakup rumors in March 2021, announced one month later that they decided to call it quits. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement in April 2021. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Ups and Downs Love after heartbreak! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both had a series of high-profile relationships before they found love with each other. The “I’m Real” songstress, for her part, has been married three times. She wed producer Ojani Noa in February 1997, but the pair called it quits after only 11 months of marriage. Following […]

After their split, Lopez reunited with former fiancé Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. Lopez and Affleck, 51, got engaged again after one year together and subsequently tied the knot in July 2022.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for Lopez after their breakup.

“Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do,” he said on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” in July 2022. “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”