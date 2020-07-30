Why Ayesha Curry Thought Sharing Her Fitness Journey Would 'Backfire'

Keeping it real. Ayesha Curry has been rocking a slimmer figure on social media this summer, but she wasn’t always ready to show it off.

“I’ve been on a pretty regimented journey for about a year now,” the Full Plate cookbook author, 31, told Self magazine in an interview published Wednesday, July 29. “I didn’t want to talk about it for a long time because I didn’t want it to backfire, and I didn’t want to be in this great routine and then talk about it, and then for whatever reason I slip out of it. Because, you know, life is peaks and valleys.”

Earlier this month, Curry revealed that she had lost 35 pounds while quarantined with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. “I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she acknowledged via a lengthy Instagram post. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

Although the Family Food Fight host felt nervous to take on the pressures of keeping up with a fitness routine in the public eye, she eventually realized that she couldn’t separate her workouts from the rest of her day-to-day life she showcased online.

“Once I got to the point where I realized that this is a part of my life now, it’s a part of who I am, it’s a part of what I need to thrive on a daily basis, I started to get to the point where it wasn’t about the physical aspects of fitness and wellness — it was how I was feeling on the inside,” she told Self. “I think that’s when I started to be like, ‘Hey, I want to talk about this.’ Because it did take me so long to get there.”

The Ayesha’s Homemade personality noted that she “started slow” with her journey and that her upbringing made an impact on how she viewed wellness culture from a young age.

“I wasn’t the kid who was raised to go play outside and go be active. I was raised more along the lines of like, ‘No, you can’t go outside, stay inside, because I can’t watch you,'” she added. “It took a long time for me to learn that that needed to be a part of me in order to feel healthy and happy mentally, internally, physically, all of those things. So that’s really how I started talking about it. I started slow.”

Since sharing her story with her 7.3 million followers, Curry has aimed to find the perfect balance between her commitment to wellness and her commitment to her family. The dual citizen shares daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2, with husband Stephen Curry. As a busy mother of three, the Food Network personality has learned to give herself more “grace” in her relationship with her body.

“Especially for moms out there, I think it’s important to remember to just have grace with yourself and realize that you had these humans, these whole humans,” she told Self. “It’s OK when things get out of whack a little bit, and that it takes time to get back to yourself. So that, for me, was a big thing — just finding that grace and also not overdoing it.”