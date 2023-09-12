Bebe Rexha is considering skipping the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards due to her struggles with anxiety.

Rexha, 34, took to TikTok one day before the Tuesday, September 12, ceremony and confessed that she wasn’t sure whether she’d pull up to the red carpet.

“The VMAs are tomorrow and I am anxious AF,” she said. “A lot of people a lot of the time will be like, ‘Oh, my God, I love how you’re all about body positivity and confident,’ and let me tell you … right now I am not feeling so confident.”

Rexha continued: “I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and people talking about my weight because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am.”

Rexha told her followers that she was “very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these awards shows,” but she was still hesitant. “I don’t know if I’m going to go tomorrow,” she said, adding that she has a “cute” outfit ready for the big night.

“I do wanna wear my dress and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations … but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me,” she noted. (Rexha is nominated for Best Collaboration for her song “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta.)

Rexha asked her fans for “motivational tips or tricks” to help her feel less anxious, and social media users were quick to send love in the comments section.

“I struggle with anxiety too Bebe. You’re such an inspiration and loved by many,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You’ve got this, Bebe. You are you and will slay no matter the way!” A third user wrote, “Bebe we love you so much!”

This isn’t the first time Rexha has opened up about her mental health. In May 2021, she joined the Child Mind Institute for their Getting Better Together Campaign, sharing that she’s faced “anxiety and depression and mental illness” since she was “super young.” At the time, she encouraged fans who are struggling to speak to a therapist or find other ways of coping, like “working out, meditating, talking to friends” and more.

Rexha has also been candid about her weight, which fluctuates due to her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis. In July, Rexha shared screenshots of body-shaming texts seemingly sent to her by then-boyfriend Keyan Safyari. “I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked,” he allegedly wrote.

He continued, “Obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

Safyari, 39, claimed that Rexha was trying to find an excuse to break up and encouraged her to “speak to a therapist,” adding, “You know I have always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Rexha confirmed the duo’s split later that month during a concert in London. “Now I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here,” she said before performing her song “Atmosphere.”

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.