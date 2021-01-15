Whatever it takes! Marriage isn’t the only commitment Blake Shelton is getting ready for — he’s also vowing to slim down before his and Gwen Stefani‘s big day.

The 44-year-old “God’s Country” singer joked about gaining a little weight amid the coronavirus pandemic while chatting with pal Luke Bryan on his Apple Music show, Party Barn Radio, on Thursday, January 14. When Bryan, also 44, asked how likely it would be for Shelton to drop 20 pounds before tying the knot, the Voice coach said he had a 10 out of 10 chance.

“I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” the “Boys ‘Round Here” crooner teased. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

Shelton previously admitted in September 2020 that he felt like he’d gained “117 pounds” while quarantining in Oklahoma with his fiancée, 51, and that he was “trying to lose weight.” As the pandemic rages on, the Grammy nominee hasn’t seen the results he’d hoped for.

“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror,” Shelton joked on Thursday. “So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

The “Minimum Wage” artist and Stefani confirmed their engagement via social media in October 2020 after five years of dating. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton gushed in an Instagram post with the No Doubt singer showing off her new ring. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the musicians were hoping to exchange vows “very soon.”

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. The former couple called it quits in August 2015 and finalized their divorce one year later. Us broke the news earlier this month that the “Just a Girl” singer was “finally granted” an annulment from the Catholic church after previously beginning the “formal process” in March 2019.

Shelton, for his part, split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage. During an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, Stefani said it was “a miracle” that she and Shelton both found a second shot at love.

“He really just is my best friend. I feel so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness. For a long time to come,” the “Sweet Escape” singer gushed. “It’s just a blessing, the whole thing.”