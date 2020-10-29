Blake Shelton Wants to Marry Gwen Stefani ‘Very Soon’ After Engagement

Done waiting! Blake Shelton is eager to walk down the aisle with Gwen Stefani after getting engaged.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, announced their engagement on Tuesday, October 27, after five years of dating. “Yes please,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple kissing while she showed off her ring.

The country crooner shared the same shot, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton proposed to Stefani earlier this month in his home state of Oklahoma, an insider revealed. Us broke the news in November 2015 that the two were dating after meeting on the set of The Voice.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source said on Tuesday. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Shelton expressed his feelings about the milestone moment after Pastor Rick Warren, author of The Purpose Driven Life, sent well-wishes via Twitter. “Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton,” Warren wrote. “I’m happy for you both!”

The “Ol’ Red” singer replied, “Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!”

Stefani and Shelton struck up a romance after their high-profile divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. The No Doubt songstress filed for divorce from the guitarist, 54 — with whom she shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — in August 2015, while the “God’s Country” singer split from his fellow country star, 36, in July 2015.

Prior to their engagement, Stefani joked about people referring to Shelton as her husband. “Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” she told Extra on October 7. “I guess we’re just together … people got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer corrected Dua Lipa when she slipped up on the title on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August, noting: “Well, he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it.”