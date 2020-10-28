Ready to say “I do!” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be happier to take the next step in their relationship after confirming their engagement.

The “Happy Anywhere” crooner, 44, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, that he popped the question after five years of dating Stefani, 51. After hearing the couple’s big news, Pastor Rick Warren, the author of The Purpose Driven Life, took to Twitter to share his well-wishes.

“Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. I’m happy for you both!” Warren, 66, tweeted.

Shelton quickly thanked the California-based pastor, replying, “Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that the Voice coaches had sparked a romance after meeting while working on the NBC singing competition series. Five years later, a source confirmed to Us that Shelton got down on one knee in his home state of Oklahoma in mid-October, days before the pair shared their engagement news on social media.

The “God’s Country” singer went out of his way to make sure his proposal checked off all of Stefani’s boxes. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a separate insider exclusively revealed. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Shelton and the “Just a Girl” songstress found each other in the wake of their respective divorces — and were comforted by the fact that they could relate to each other’s heartbreak. In July 2015, the 10-time CMA Award winner split from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage. Stefani, for her part, finalized her divorce from Gavin Rossdale in April 2016. The exes share three sons: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

“[He] had been going through literally the exact same thing in literally the exact same time frame,” Stefani told The New York Times of the early days of her romance with Shelton in March 2016.

Two years later, Shelton expressed a similar appreciation for his partner, who he claimed helped him back up from “rock bottom” after his split.

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal,” he said during a June 2018 interview with Sunday Today, noting that it was almost a “miracle” that he found Stefani when he did. “But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”