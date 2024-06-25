Age is just a number, but Catherine Zeta-Jones’ bathing suit style — and undeniable sex appeal — is timeless.

The 54-year-old actress showed off her summer body via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 25, wearing a chic black one-piece swimsuit that had a one-shoulder neckline.

“Oops! You caught me posing!” Zeta-Jones captioned the cheeky picture, which highlighted her fit physique.

She struck a pose for the mirror selfie with one hand bracing the wall and the other snapping the photo. In addition to her sleek suit, which featured a sexy cutout at the top, Zeta-Jones wore black sunglasses and a crème sun hat.

One day prior, Zeta-Jones teased that she was ready to celebrate pool season at her house with two black-and-white photos.

“Officially Summer Chez Moi☀️,” she captioned the snaps on Monday, June 24, via Instagram, one of which showed just her legs as Zeta-Jones dove into the water.

The second picture gave fans a glimpse at Zeta-Jones’ bikini ready body as she rocked a two-piece bathing suit. The striped print matched her pillows.

Zeta-Jones once again struck a pose, this time standing near her window with her hands up on her black sun hat. Her toned abs were on full display as were her arm muscles.

The Chicago actress has never been shy about flaunting her body in her favorite season swimsuits. In July 2023, Zeta-Jones nearly broke the internet with a saucy photo she posted wearing a plunging one-piece suit.

“Ciao,” she captioned the social media post, which included Zeta-Jones making a pouting kissing face for the camera.

Her fans were quick to sing her praises with one writing in the comments section, “Mother is mothering.” A second follower called Zeta-Jones “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” while a third user added, “I need your hand in marriage.”

Zeta-Jones’ chic style, however, isn’t limited to bathing suits. The star has been making headlines for decades based on her fashionable looks.

Luckily for her daughter, Carys, sophisticated style runs in the family. In fact, Carys borrowed her mom’s 1999 Ungaro pink slip dress with lace and roses to celebrate her 21st birthday in April and fans instantly took notice.

“The most perfect 21st I could ask for,” Carys wrote via social media while wearing the pink frock. Zeta-Jones replied in the comments, writing, “You deserve it sweetheart.”

Zeta-Jones — who shares Carys and son Dylan, 23, with husband Michael Douglas — initially wore the dress to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards when she was nominated for best breakthrough performance for her role in The Mask of Zorro.

Her daughter, meanwhile, has made a name for herself in the fashion world thanks to her stylish nods to eras past. Both Carys and her mom turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival last month while walking the red carpet.

The women were on hand to honor Douglas, 79, who received the lifetime achievement award. Carys wore a white Ellie Saab gown and Chopard jewelry for the event, while Zeta-Jones donned a red and purple gradient dress by the same designer.