Chrissy Teigen got candid about the importance of mammograms and ultrasounds — with the help of a revealing picture.

“Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” Teigen, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 17, alongside a topless photo of her lying on an exam table. “When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? Ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has been open about her health on the Internet, as she’s shared her fertility journey over the years. Teigen and husband John Legend — who also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5 — welcomed daughter Esti in January after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020. Since Esti’s birth, Teigen has shared with fans how having three children is very different from two.

“We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and MIles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep,” Teigen captioned an Instagram video in April of herself cradling the newborn. “She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and some sort of clothing to grab. Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep. I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was pregnant.”

Two months after welcoming Esti, Teigen and Legend, 44, surprised fans when they welcomed son Wren via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram, adding that she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after suffering a pregnancy loss. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy boy or girl.”

Teigen and Legend eventually matched with gestational carrier Alexandra around the same time they learned Teigen was pregnant with rainbow baby Esti.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” she continued. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Following Wren’s birth, Teigen and Legend revealed that they had completed their family and weren’t planning on having any more kids.

“Four is enough,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”