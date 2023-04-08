Finding a new rhythm! Chrissy Teigen has opened up about what it’s like having three very different children.

“We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep,” the Cravings founder, 37, captioned a Saturday, April 8, Instagram video of herself cradling the newborn, 3 months. “She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab.”

She added: “Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep. I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant.”

Teigen — who welcomed rainbow baby Esti with husband John Legend earlier this year — posted footage of how she gets her little one to rest. In the clip, the former model repeatedly stands up and down while holding Esti. Teigen also added in a few pats on the infant’s back and made some silly noises to complete the routine.

The Cravings All Together author gave birth to her baby girl on January 13, less than one week before sharing her name and first photo.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen wrote via Instagram later in January, sharing a snap of her older children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, cuddling their baby sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The Chrissy’s Court alum and the “All of Me” crooner, 44, previously announced in August 2022 that they were expecting their rainbow baby nearly three years after suffering a miscarriage with late son Jack. After documenting pregnancy milestones on social media, Teigen and the EGOT winner were excited to introduce Esti to her big siblings upon her birth.

“We weren’t sure how they would take it [when Chrissy and I brought Esti home],” Legend confessed during a February interview with E! News. “I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant. But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”