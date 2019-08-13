



Cheeky! Chrissy Teigen is always making the funniest comments on social media, and it’s no different when it comes to her own body — especially if she’s talking about her butt.

On Tuesday, August 13, the cookbook author took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a purple bathing suit. In the picture, she’s lying face-down on an outdoor lounge chair with her legs bent up at the knees as one of her bulldogs sits next to her. The photo highlights her rear end, which she has previously joked about. She captioned the photo, “#tinybootyclub.”

Fans — including some celebrities themselves — immediately posted body-positive affirmations or indicated they related to having tiny tushies and flat butts. (Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder commented, “Same.”) Whitney Cummings, on the other hand, suggested that perhaps the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, 33, had a more ample derriere than she thought. “I think your boobs just make it seem smaller than it is?” commented Cummings, 36.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Target cookware designer didn’t miss a beat in her answer. “@whitneycummings no it’s literally inverted you can eat soup out of my buttcheeks,” she wrote.

Teigen’s bum became a topic of conversation when an online meme circulated in July. In the photo, Teigen is standing in a hot tub holding her 14-month-old son, Miles, while her husband, John Legend, appears to be looking at her backside with a funny look on his face. Text over the picture reads, “When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn’t have any ASS.”

When a Twitter user sent the meme to the Lip Sync Battle host, she brushed it off, replying “It’s been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :),” she wrote. But when another user posted the photo with a body-shaming comment, she clapped back. “Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” she tweeted. “I’ve had no ass forever. Is this new news to some of you?”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!