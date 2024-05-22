Ciara has always been candid about her relationship with her body through the years — especially after becoming a mother.

Ciara welcomed son Future Zahir Wilburn rapper Future in 2014. They split in 2014. After tying the knot with Russell Wilson in 2016, the couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison and daughter Amora Princess in 2017, 2020 and 2023, respectively.

While juggling motherhood, Ciara has opened up about the ups and downs of her embracing her postpartum figure.

“I’ve accepted that my body will never be what it used to be,” she told Women’s Health in a November 2022 interview. “I have diastasis recti, which is when your ab muscles split after birth. When I learned this, it was game-changing because you can train wrong for your abs. I had to educate myself on that and learn to retrain my abs.”

Scroll down to see Ciara’s best quotes about her body through the years:

May 2024

After sharing her desire to shed some pounds following the birth of Amora, Ciara gave followers an update on her progress. “Dump Goodness…” Ciara wrote via Instagram in May 2024. “Scale moved a little…so I’ll call it a W!:)”

Alongside the message, Ciara shared a carousel of photos including a pic of her scale that read 178 pounds and another snap of her meal with fresh vegetables.

April 2024

Ciara shared her goal to lose 70 pounds months after welcoming her fourth child, calling the quest “tough s–t.”

“Tying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍,” Ciara wrote via Instagram in April 2024.

February 2024

Ciara showed off her postpartum body in a swimsuit while she walked into a pool that overlooked the ocean. “Embrace every stage of life 🤍,” she captioned the February 2024 Instagram upload.

October 2022

Ciara got candid about wellness during an interview with PopSugar in October 2022.

“To me, health is wealth, and with my busy and active lifestyle, it’s important that I take care of myself in order to show up every day with energy and a positive attitude,” Ciara said. “I love being able to cook healthy meals at home when time permits — while still having better-for-you snacks and sweet treats when I’m traveling to keep life balanced.”

When it comes to her diet, Ciara admitted she snacks on Rice Krispie treats and a salted caramel dairy-free ice cream. As for family meals, she enjoys a classic marinara pasta with grilled veggies or a lean protein on the side. When she eats well, Ciara noted that she wakes up “energized” and with “a clear mind to tackle the day.”

June 2021

After welcoming her third child, Ciara celebrated reaching her pre-baby weight.

“Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past five weeks,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “I’m so proud of myself — down 39 pounds on my @ww journey.”

January 2021

Ciara opened up about the progress of her post-baby body. “Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021!” she wrote via Instagram in January 2021. “Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW! This journey has been easy, stress-free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc.”

August 2020

One month after giving birth to her third child, Ciara shared her plans to shed extra pounds. “48 lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2020. “P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 [babies] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽.”

June 2017

Ciara shared that she was determined to lose weight months after welcoming her second baby. “I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! ?… 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp,” she wrote in June 2017, sharing a pic via Instagram of her standing on a scale that read 178.6 pounds.

October 2014

Ciara posed for a pic in Calvin Klein underwear while showing off her figure.

“After Delivering My Son I Feel Like There’s Nothing I Can’t Do. I Feel Like I Can Conquer The World,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2014. “#ANewMe #NewMusic. So Proud To Rock #mycalvins 60lbs later!!”

In another snap where she lay on a bed, she wrote, “I feel so proud to say that 4 months after delivering a 9 lbs. 10 oz. baby, I can finally rock My Calvin’s! #mycalvins.”