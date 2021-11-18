A good workout and cryfest all in one! Just Like Us, Lindsay Arnold has been listening to Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” so she developed an intensive abs fitness regimen to easily fit within the song’s duration.

“10 Minute Abs ✨✨ and yes I planned this to go perfectly with @taylorswift 10-minute version of All Too Well 🤩 you’re welcome 😇,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, November 18, alongside hashtags for “All Too Well” “abs” “ab workout” and “movement.”

In her post, the Moves With Linds founder broke down the steps for social media fans to easily follow along: “Do each movement 1-5 consecutively for 30 seconds, repeat 4x [and] switch sides after 2 rounds for movements that need it.”

The Utah native filmed herself tackling each workout step, donning a gray two-piece outfit and white sneakers.

“Keep spine pressed to floor,” Arnold wrote while doing crunches with one leg held in the air at a 90-degree angle.

Next up, the ballroom dancer held a side plank, noting, “Engage core and retain from arching back.”

She later advised followers to keep their necks long and shoulders related while doing sit-ups before reminding them, “Don’t forget to cool down” at the end of the routine.

When the So You Think You Can Dance alum isn’t designing workouts to the 31-year-old Pennsylvania native’s rerecorded hits, she has been dancing up a storm on DWTS season 30, where she was partnered with Bachelor Matt James ahead of his shocking October elimination.

“To my incredible partner @mattjames919 ✨ thank you for making this season so memorable, enjoyable, and fun every single day,” the former DWTS champ captioned an Instagram tribute following their departure from the competition. “You are genuine, kind, funny, hard working, and one of the funnest people to be around. I am SO proud of you!! Coming in to this experience with zero dance or performance background and giving it your all week after week and genuinely improving SO much!!! I could not be more proud to be your coach, partner, and friend. I am going to miss dancing with you SO much and mostly gonna miss our karaoke rehearsal sessions, late night NYC pizza binges, and cookie nights with Sagey and @rachaelkirkconnell love you both so much! 💕 thank you all for your support and love for us this season!”

Since their exit from the show, Arnold has performed in various group numbers throughout the ABC competition series, gearing up for an entertaining finale number during the Monday, November 22, live episode.

“I’m headed to rehearsal for a really special performance we’re doing on Monday night,” she teased via Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 17. “I’m super excited!”

Swift, for her part, released her rerecorded Red album earlier this month with 30 tracks, including a previously unheard 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well.” Alongside the record release, the Cats actress debuted a short film for the lengthy song, which costarred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.