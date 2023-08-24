Howie Mandel promised that he has seen fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum eat much more than 900 calories as her rumored diet raised eyebrows.

Mandel, 67, defended his costar on Wednesday, August 23, joking to Entertainment Tonight, “Nobody eats more than Heidi Klum.”

He continued: “She does eat, I am a witness to it. She should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for someone who can consume that many calories and stay that fit.”

Mandel further teased that Klum, 50, caused a pasta shortage after her getaway to Italy this summer and was asked to leave the country.

Klum caused an uproar online earlier this week after revealing her weight during an Instagram Q&A. According to the Daily Mail, Klum stepped on a scale in a video to show that she is approximately 138 pounds. She further opened up about her diet, citing three poached eggs cooked in warm chicken broth as her favorite breakfast.

The model responded to coverage of her discussion via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 22, denying “crap” headlines that her daily calorie intake is under 1,000.

“One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, [so] don’t believe everything that you read. … I don’t count my calories,” she asserted, emphasizing that she doesn’t want any of her fans to “possibly follow” a restrictive diet because they’ve read she does the same. “That’s not good.”

Klum isn’t the only AGT costar who’s earned Mandel’s support this week. Following the first live episode of the NBC talent competition on Tuesday, he made a strong pitch for himself to be Sofia Vergara‘s matchmaker amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

“I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofia,” he told Extra. “I don’t think Sofia, to be honest … she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn’t. I believe that she’ll be fending them off.”

He continued: “Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote.”

Mandel initially joked about Vergara’s single status while reviewing 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings’ performance on Tuesday. “I have one word of advice. If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she’s in the market right now,” he teased, to which Vergara emphatically replied, “Yes!”