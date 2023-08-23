Howie Mandel made a few jokes at fellow judge Sofia Vergara’s expense as she returned to America’s Got Talent amid her divorce.

During the season’s first week of live shows, which kicked off on Tuesday, August 22, Mandel, 67, had some surprising advice for 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings. After the little girl showed off her skills, Mandel discussed how her act included making a love connection between her puppets.

“I have one word of advice. If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she’s in the market right now,” Mandel joked.

As the audience laughed and let out shocked gasps, Vergara, 51, played along by waving her hands in the air, saying, “Yes!”

Tuesday’s episode of the NBC talent show marked Vergara’s first TV appearance since Joe Manganiello filed to end the pair’s marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement on July 17, days before Manganiello, 46, officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the estranged couple’s date of separation was listed as July 2. A source later told Us that Vergara and Manganiello were no longer “on the same page” after seven years of marriage.

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Vergara and Manganiello are currently working on their divorce settlement — which includes custody of their dog, Bubbles. “They still have a few issues to figure out. … But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion,” a second source told Us last month.

The actress has since filed legal documents requesting for the court to enforce the pair’s prenup, noting that she wants certain assets to remain under her ownership and to maintain her earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello.

Vergara has frequently been spotted with friends since her split made headlines. Earlier this week, she received public support from her former Modern Family costar Julie Bowen.

“Everything [Sofia] does, she does with grace,” Bowen, 53, told E! News on Monday, August 21. “And she rises above and she just goes forward. She’s warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don’t need one.”