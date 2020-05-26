Summer swimming! Jenna Dewan took a dip with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, on Monday, May 25.

The actress, 39, snapped a pool selfie with her little one. In the social media upload, the Gracefully You author rocked purple goggles, gold jewelry and a black bathing suit. Her daughter could be seen in the background in pink goggles of her own.

The Connecticut native went on to share a smiling Boomerang, pointing out the “little fish” behind her.

The Flirty Dancing host’s bathing suit shot came three months after she gave birth to her and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum. (Dewan previously welcomed Everly in 2013 with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.)

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the Step Up star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

The Broadway star, 44, shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The Kentucky native went on to explain the inspiration behind the baby boy’s name the following day. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms,” Kazee explained via Instagram. “Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Dewan gushed about her fiancé’s parenting skills earlier this month, captioning a sweet father-son shot: “Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed. The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us. We are so lucky.”

Following their little one’s birth, the former World of Dance host first showed off her post-baby body in a pink crop top while filming a TikTok video.

“Wait … what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing,” Kate Hudson commented on the April footage, while Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, “[Hot] mama!”