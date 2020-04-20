Bouncing back after baby! Jenna Dewan showed her post-baby body in a Sunday, April 19, TikTok video one month after giving birth.

“OK OK OK I’m here @tiktok,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned her Instagram upload. “@sarafoster challenge accepted!”

In the social media upload, the actress danced in a pink cropped sweater and matching pants.

“Wait … what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing,” Kate Hudson commented on the footage, while Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, “[Hot] mama!”

The former World of Dance host welcomed her and Steve Kazee’s son on March 6. The little one joined his 6-year-old sister, Everly, whom the Connecticut native shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan captioned her son’s Instagram debut at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee, 44, went into detail on the names they chose, explaining, “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the couple were dating, six months after the Gracefully You author’s split from Tatum, 39. They announced in September 2019 that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Tony winner told Us exclusively the following month of becoming a father. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

The Broadway star proposed to Dewan during her February baby shower.