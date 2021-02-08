Time for a change. Kailyn Lowry got real with her fans during a recent Instagram Q&A and admitted she’s ready for a new look.

The 28-year-old MTV star fielded questions from her social media followers on Saturday, February 6, and didn’t shy away from sharing some pretty personal details. When one fan asked what size bra Lowry wears, she replied, “36DDD but planning a breast reduction,” and added a fingers-crossed emoji.

Lowry’s confession comes six months after she gave birth to her fourth child, son Creed, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. The Pennsylvania native and Lopez, 26, also share son Lux, 3. Additionally, Lowry is mom to 7-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin, and 11-year-old son Isaac, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Welcoming four kids in 10 years takes a toll on one’s body, but Lowry previously clapped back at trolls who criticized her postpartum progress following Creed’s birth in July 2020. At the time, she said that she was proud to be moving at her “own pace” despite fans’ expectations.

“I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately,” she wrote via Instagram nearly three months after her baby’s arrival. “When it doesn’t — I get body shamed. When I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

Lowry posed in nothing but a bra and a pair of high-waisted jeans in the empowering upload, telling haters that she was “proud” of everything that her body has accomplished. “[I] really love what it has been capable of doing 4 times. … Hopefully, I will be able to look back on these photos and see significant changes and progress — but still have love for myself and all that my body has gone through,” she wrote.

During an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast the next month, the reality star said that trying for baby No. 5 wasn’t high on her list of priorities.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” she explained in November 2020. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f—king kids.”

Lowry went on to say that she “didn’t even want kids ever,” adding, “I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that, and I feel like literally, I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere, I really am just like, ‘Clean up your s–t.'”