Dads are off limits! Kailyn Lowry has a few rules when it comes to what type of man she wants to date.

“Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” Lowry, 28, said on the Thursday, November 5, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men].”

When Chrisley, 31, asked the Teen Mom 2 star how she knew she wouldn’t click with a possible suitor, she pointed to her children.

“I have four f–king kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man,” Lowry explained. “I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.”

The reality star revealed that because her life is so public, she is hesitant about trying any dating app.

“I feel like I couldn’t do a dating app just because I’m on TV,” she said. “I feel like people would seek me out.”

Lowry noted that even if she wanted to use an app to find love, she wouldn’t know where to start.

“I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date,” she revealed. “Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for, like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t.”

The mother of four previously joked about her past relationship issues, blaming the breakups on her lack of filter.

“Maybe that’s why my relationships haven’t worked out, because I’m just, like, immediately, like, ‘Here’s all my baggage,’” Lowry said on a September episode of her podcast. “Instead of showing them the good parts of me first, I just dive right into it.”

The Hustle and Heart author has been vocal about her ups and downs with her exes over the years, but vowed earlier this month that she was done fighting the men.

“I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” she told her cohost Vee Rivera on the Tuesday, November 3, episode of their “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing.”

She added: “I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Lowry shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.