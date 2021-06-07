Comfortable in her skin! Kaitlyn Bristowe is proud of her body and she isn’t afraid to show it!

“Wait for the schwinggg. … #CelluLIT #WeAllHaveIt,” Bristowe, 35, captioned a playful video via Instagram of her dancing in a swimsuit on Sunday, June 6. In the clip, the former Bachelorette turns around to happily show off her figure, including her cellulite marks.

“You make me laugggggghhh and feel better about myself ❤️,” one fan replied to the video.

Another commentator added: “But like, my butt doesn’t even look this good at rest so there’s that.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host, who recently got engaged to Jason Tartick after two years of dating, previously talked about her appearance after she was attacked by online trolls while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” Bristowe explained via her Instagram Story in September 2020. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

Bristowe won season 29 of the ABC dancing competition with partner Artem Chigvintsev, but her experience didn’t start off great, as she explained in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” she added. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

While the reality star allowed herself the time to react to the negative comments online, she explained that she wasn’t going to let it affect her for long.

“Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything,” she explained. “I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life. ”

One month prior to her debut on DWTS, Bristowe got honest about her worries about joining as a contestant.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram in August 2020.

The pictures showed off the Bachelor season 19 alum’s body and the progress she made leading up to DWTS.

“My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance. All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all this work,'” Bristowe said in the emotional post.

She concluded: “Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud.”