Her moment to shine! Kaitlyn Bristowe is an experienced dancer, but she has the same worries as any other contestant heading into season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

“What I’m the most scared of, I think, is letting people down,” the former Bachelorette, 35, told Us Weekly and other reporters during a conference call on Wednesday, September 9. “It’s always my biggest insecurity — disappointing myself or my partner. He’s such a hard worker and so patient with me that I don’t want to let him down.”

Despite her trepidation, Bristowe is willing to make the required effort. “I know this sounds crazy — I’m looking forward to the workload,” she explained. “I love being in a dance studio. The first week, I’ve just been so thrilled and excited to be here. I love putting in the hard work.”

The reality star has a background in other types of dance but had yet to try ballroom before joining the competition series. “It’s very humbling,” she said. “Everybody told me, ‘You’re gonna be fine! You got this.’ And then my first dance, I learned I do not have this. It’s been very humbling and extremely challenging.”

Bristowe, Chrishell Stause, Carole Baskin, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly and more famous faces will vie for the mirrorball trophy. Partners will not be revealed until the Monday, September 14, premiere, when Bristowe will dance the cha-cha to Lady Gaga‘s “Stupid Love.” Tyra Banks is set to take over as host after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were ousted in July.

The Bachelor alum broke down on her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 5, after she received criticism about her appearance. “I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” she wrote. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic’ comments everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

Bristowe then admitted to her Instagram followers that she “had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all” but was going to “remember what’s important in life.”

The TV personality is leaning on reigning Dancing With the Stars champion and fellow Bachelorette Hannah Brown for support too. “She was like, ‘Unlearn everything you know about dancing because this is just so different and so hard,’” Bristowe told E! News on September 3. “She gives me so much advice. I send her voice notes all the time asking her questions!”

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta