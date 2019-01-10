Kim Kardashian takes the phrase “in sickness and in health” seriously — at least when it comes to the gym.

The reality star’s dedication to fitness apparently knows no bounds. In an Instagram story she posted on Thursday, January 10, the KKW Beauty founder noted that she was working out with her trainer Melissa Alcantara — even though she was extremely ill. On a slide that showed a photo of a weight bench, Kardashian wrote, “I’m so sick! Everyone around me has the flu but I’m up and gonna attempt a good workout to get my mind right.”

The next slide shows video of the 38-year-old mogul’s sneakered feet trudging up a stair climber. The mom of three has previously Instagrammed her sessions with Alcantara, including a December 2018 shoulders, abs and cardio workout.

All the Kardashian sisters are dedicated to health and fitness. And while fans of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian typically praise their weight loss efforts, they have also been criticized for the body image messages they send when promoting diet culture. Khloé, 34, recently came under fire from Good Place star Jameela Jamil after the Revenge Body host posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 9 in which she wrote, “2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat.”

In October 2018, Kim apologized for “insensitive” comments regarding anorexia that she made about weighing 119 pounds. “I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people,” she said. “So, I’ve been through, I’ve experienced it enough to have known better.”

While the Mayo Clinic does not recommend working out with “a fever, fatigue or widespread muscle aches,” at least Kim attempted to replenish herself with nutrients afterward. Following her sick session at the gym, she posted a photo of a fresh celery juice. “Pretty gross,” she wrote, “but saw that the @medicalmedium says it helps psoriasis soooo.”

