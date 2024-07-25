Kristin Cavallari is admittedly in “the best shape” of her life, but there was a time when she had an aversion to certain foods.

“There was a period of my life where I would not go near a carb,” Cavallari, 37, told Bustle in an interview published on Thursday, July 25. “I was even afraid of carrots for a while because I was doing keto coupled with intermittent fasting, and I actually think it messed up my metabolism, and it took me a year to stabilize. Now this freedom with food has been really nice.”

The former reality star said she’s currently “eating the most carbs I ever have,” explaining that her life is “centered” around her three kids. (Cavallari shares Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.)

“I don’t have any help with my kids. I don’t even have an assistant right now, and so I just don’t have time for anything else,” she told Bustle. “All I want to do is make the money from my podcast and Uncommon James and do what I need to do for those.”

Throughout the interview, Cavallari also spoke candidly about how her life has changed following her split from Cutler, 41, in 2020 after 10 years together.

“[The divorce] was when I let go of a lot of control, and I let life unfold before me instead of trying to plan everything and control everything,” Cavallari shared. “I’m way happier and I’m way more at peace in my life, so it’s working for me.”

Cavallari was previously open about the weight that she lost while she and Cutler were filming Very Cavallari — just ahead of their divorce.

“I was very thin,” the former Laguna Beach star shared during an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast last month. “I’ll put it in perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

Cavallari told listeners she was “so unhappy and so stressed out” during that time in her life.

“I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ‘Holy s–t.’ I was rail f–king thin,” she continued. “I was skin and bones. I looked like s–t.”

Cavallari said she looks “so much better now” when reflecting on how far she’s come.

“You guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly,” she added. “Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”