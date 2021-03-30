Working on her fitness! Kylie Jenner showed off her abs while sharing a glimpse of her workout routine on Monday, March 29.

The beauty mogul, 23, posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “never miss a monday!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, which she paired with some white sneakers and a simple baseball cap.

Jenner’s 223 million followers got to see that the start to her day, which included an obligatory cup of coffee and a quick glance in the mirror. From there, she headed outside for a steep walk that then turned into a fun run with a view. She later returned to her gym to continue her cardio on the treadmill.

Ending her creative fitness session, the Kylie Cosmetics founder got down on the mat for some toning exercises, wearing a waist trimmer to help her along the way. The Instagram video ended with Jenner showing off her toned abs and making a serious case for Monday workouts.

Last year, Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar what healthy foods help her curb her hunger.

The star shared that every day she starts with a healthy beverage of either bone broth, which is mixed with “lavender and lemon” or celery juice. “I have, like, a whole drawer of in my refrigerator of just raw celery, so I will juice it fresh,” she explained of the veggie-based drink.

For lunch, the E! personality has a series of go-to options that include lemon chicken with vegetables and tacos. Then to end the day off, Jenner will typically find herself eating sushi. “I eat sushi probably way too much,” she admitted. Her favorites include yellowtail sashimi, whitefish sashimi, albacore with crispy onions and spicy tuna on a rice cake.

Jenner’s recent workout routine follows some backlash she received for asking fans to donate money to a GoFundMe Page. On March 18, Jenner took to Instagram to ask her followers to donate to Samuel Rauda, who was injured in a car accident. She was immediately met with disapproval, with fans calling out the reality TV star for not paying off the entire GoFundMe amount for the makeup artist.

Jenner tried to clarify the situation in her Instagram Stories on March 22.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills. Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam,” Jenner wrote.

She added: “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10K. they had already raised 6K so I put in 5K to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.”

Rauda’s family updated supporters about his condition on Sunday, March 28.

“The past 2 weeks have been the longest weeks we could have ever imagined. Through it all, God has showed us his infinite power. 2 days ago, Sam underwent another surgical procedure. For this reason, we previously felt the need to increase the GoFundMe goal,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The family added, “Once again, from the bottom of our heart, Thank you for the donations, prayers, and words of encouragement. There are no words that can explain the gratitude we have towards each and everyone of you! “Our soul waits for the Lord, he is our help and our shield. Psalm 33:20.”