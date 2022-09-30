Comfortable with change. Meghan King couldn’t be happier with the results of her surgeries after recently undergoing both nose and boob jobs.

“Dr. Niccole is an artist! I totally felt at ease and came out looking like a natural, enhanced version of myself, which is what I wanted! Props to Cosmeticare!” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly following her procedures, which took place earlier this month, giving a shout-out to the plastic surgery specialists located in Newport Beach, California.

The Bravo personality previously shared a glimpse of her “pre-surgery thoughts” in an Instagram Story video posted on Monday, September 26. “I’m feeling ready,” she said in the clip, which was taken the morning of her procedure. “I just don’t want to look too different. That’s where my anxiety’s coming from right now. I don’t want my boobs to look so big that I look like I’m bigger than I am. … I’m feeling sentimental, pensive.”

King said that her friend was unable to meet her at the office as planned, so she was heading into the surgery solo. “I got this,” she told herself. “I’m alone for a lot of things. It’s just another thing.”

In a second video, the Missouri native wore a medical gown and a blue cap as she headed into her operation. “Even though I was nervous, Dr. Niccole & his team were amazing at talking me through it,” she captioned the Instagram Story. “Thankful for the Cosmeticare team who was at my side every step of the way.”

One day later, King gave more details on the process. “So, cat’s out of the bag,” she teased in a Tuesday, September 27, Instagram Story. “I’ve gotten my nose upgraded and my chest upgraded after 10 years. I am going to share the story of how it happened … stay tuned.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host first hinted at her journey via social media in July. “Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality. You made it through Monday, let it all hang out 😵🥳 (also… new 🍈 🍈 coming soon!” she captioned a swimsuit selfie at the time. “Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?)(PS Aspen’s @_littlenavy personalized swimsuit is adorable).”

Back in August 2015, the reality TV star revealed to Us while playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” that she had breast implants. “It wasn’t fair because my mom always had boobs and was super skinny and I never did … so I had to pay for mine,” she teased.

At the time, King was nearly one year into her marriage to Jim Edmonds. The twosome tied the knot in October 2014 and share daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4. Five years later, the duo called it quits after Edmonds, 52, was accused of cheating with a nanny, which he denied. Us confirmed in May 2021 that the pair’s divorce was final.

The ex-MLB player moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, to whom he proposed in July 2021. They tied the knot earlier this month in Italy.

King, for her part, was married to Cuffe Owens for two months in late 2021. She claimed during an exclusive interview with Us on Wednesday that she “never even wanted to get married again,” admitting that the whirlwind wedding was a “rash” decision.

“I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him,” she said of President Joe Biden‘s nephew. “I never even wanted to get married again, but, like, I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it’s like to go into a relationship that already has a family. Like, I have three kids. I did that with my ex-husband. [Jimmy] had four kids when I went into that family. So I know what it feels like to want to be a part of that unit.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper