That’s one way to use a hyperbolic chamber, Machine Gun Kelly.

In a video shared via Instagram on Monday, April 1, the “Don’t Let me Go” rapper, 33, took fans along as he received a massive upper body tattoo across multiple sessions, including clips of his scarring, bleeding and swelling from the time-consuming tattoo.

The tattoo consists of large blackout panels over his already heavily tattooed chest, arms and stomach. In the video, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) uses his personal oxygen chamber to aid in his recovery and “heal faster.” He captioned the video, “so… what else should i get now.”

“It’s been about two weeks since we started,” he said at one point in the video, wherein he noted he had so far done seven sessions of tattooing. “This is the most painful s–t I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Kelly shared his tattoo on social media just days after he released his 10-track EP, Genre: Sadboy, with frequent collaborator Trippie Redd on Friday, March 29. His new look also comes amid his and Megan Fox’s relationship woes.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Fox, 37, and Kelly were living separately. While the source noted that the couple had always been “up and down,” they were currently working through a “rocky” patch in their relationship.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the insider explained. (Fox is living in Malibu while Kelly is residing at their shared home in Encino.)

“[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day,” the source claimed, adding that Fox has asked friends “to set her up” with other people.

The couple got engaged in January 2022, though they currently have “no plans” for a wedding “any time soon.” The insider added, “Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day.”

Fox offered her own update on her and Kelly’s relationship during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which aired on March 19.

​​“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Fox said that Kelly is her “twin soul,” stating that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what.” She said, “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”