Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly’s All ‘Alone in a Vamp Castle’ on His New ‘Genre: Sadboy’ Project

By
Machine Gun KellyTaylor Hill/WireImage

Machine Gun Kelly is ushering in the “sadboy” season.

MGK, 33, (real name Colson Baker) teamed up with his frequent collaborator Trippie Redd to release the Genre: Sadboy project on Friday, March 29. The 10-track EP opens with “Lost Boys,” a song that features MGK in a nostalgic mood.

“Let everyone say that it wasn’t as good as the first / And they lost the damn magic,” he raps on the song. “I’m rich and still savage, I’m rich and I’m unhappy / I wish I was back in the days / When I had a shitty shirt with my hat backwards / Now I’m alone in a vamp castle.”

MGK ends his verse on a brokenhearted note, rapping how he’s “telling myself it’s the last capsule / But why would I even wanna be alive / To see her with someone at Art Basel?”

Redd, 24, and MGk announced the Genre: Sadboy project on March 23 by sharing a snippet of “Lost Boys,” specifically the line where MGK raps, “People won’t say how they feel about you until you die.”

Machine Gun Kelly Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Genre: Sadboy marks the first collaborative project from these two. Redd lent his vocals to “Candy” off of MGK’s 2019 album, Hotel Diablo and on “All I Know” from the 2020 follow-up, Tickets to My Downfall. MGK hopped on the deluxe edition of Redd’s Pegasus album, rapping on “Pill Breaker” and “Red Sk

Genre: Sadboy is an emo rap opus, with MGK pining for lost love throughout the EP. “Everything is grey without you / There’s nothin’ to save if I’m here without you,” he sings on “Who Do I Call.” He adds, “I picked up the phone and I’m finna dial you / You said you’re alone but I really doubt you.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The project comes amidst Kelly’s ongoing issues with Megan Fox. A week before Genre: Sadboy hit streaming services, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Fox, 37, and Kelly were living separately. Their relationship has endured “ups and downs” in the past, and the insider said they’re in “a low moment right now.”

Fox declined to give an update on where she and MGK stood when she appeared on the March 19 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Saying that her relationship is “not for public consumption,” the Jennifer’s Body star said that while she won’t comment on the relationship, she said that MGK is “my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

“I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be,” she added, “but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Machine Gun Kelly Attends 2022 American Music Awards in Spike-Covered Purple Suit- Photos American Music Awards (AMAs) 2022 019 American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly

