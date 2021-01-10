Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Friday, January 8, to share some pics of her post-baby body and revealed that she is still working on slimming down to her pre-pregnancy weight.

“Getting there! Slowly but surely!” the Total Bellas star, 37, captioned a mirror selfie that showed her wearing sweatpants and hiking up her top to reveal her midriff.

In a second photo, she offered a side view of her belly. “Finally going to start workouts this weekend!” Bella wrote. “Hopefully today but definitely tomorrow! And Monday I’m going to start the @TheYogaStandard 30 day challenge! I miss hot yoga so much!”

The former WWE star welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the end of July 2020 and has been open about wanting to get back into shape.

In November, Bella spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about being “frustrated” with her postpartum figure.

“I don’t feel sexy at all,” she told Us. “Like, I don’t feel beautiful. … It’s so hard to, like, look at yourself in the mirror and just feel disappointed. It’s been, like, a huge struggle on me because even when I would fluctuate in weight, I was still toned and working out and felt good in that way. This was just something different.”

She added that it was “really hard” to compare her body to Chigvintsev’s as the 38-year-old was “getting more and more ripped” while appearing on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I’ll see him naked and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I think I’m losing too much weight.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, that sucks for you. Like, you sneeze and you have abs,'” she said.

In a December 2020 interview with twin sister Brie, who also welcomed a son last year, on Ashley Graham‘s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, Nikki spoke about the pressure women face to return to their pre-baby body, calling it “such bulls–t.”

“We go from, like, these major careers and then we’re here,” she said of being at home with her newborn. “And then I’m looking in the mirror and then I think, [with] us in the spotlight, we have so much pressure on us to get back to where we were in a short amount of time.”

“It messes with you,” Nikki added. “Literally, someone the other day was like, ‘Gosh, she’s still big!’ and I was like ‘Excuse me?'”