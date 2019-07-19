



Not so fast! Emily Simpson shared an unedited shot from the Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 photo shoot amid accusations that her official cast picture was altered.

“For you assholes out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure ‘photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off’ in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic… here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist,” the 43-year-old Bravo star wrote alongside two photos on Thursday, July 17. “Looks exactly the same to me!”

After Simpson pointed out that the dress she was wearing was a size medium, she slammed the body-shamers.

“I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing … but I’m also a human and I have feelings too,” she wrote. “Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you.”

Simpson concluded: “So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there… please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect ASS! 😘😘”

The reality TV personality added a series of hashtags, including, “#shutup #bodypositive #curves #confidence #getalife #losers #dressthepopulation #unapologetic #effyourbeautystandards.”

Simpson’s costar Tamra Judge backed her up in the comments section. “Don’t pay attention to the assholes,” the Cut Fitness owner replied.

Fellow Bravolebrity D’Andra Simmons also sent support.

“Emily, this breaks my heart to read. You and I have had many conversations about the hateful comments,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote. “I think you’re absolutely stunning, Smart, kind, and has a huge heart. Do not let these hateful comments tear you down. You’re loved so much. 💜💜”

Simpson joined the cast of RHOC during season 13. Season 14 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!