Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to bare all — at least when it comes to his abs.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted a shirtless mirror selfie of his ripped midsection on Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, with a message that challenged any would-be trolls. The photo was accompanied with a caption made up only of hashtags and emojis: “#LivingMyBestLife #HatersWillSayItsPhotoShopped 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, has been embroiled in an ongoing battle with his now ex Jen Harley. After several public scuffles in 2018, the couple had an explosive fight on New Year’s Eve that resulted in the MTV star filing a battery report against Harley. He alleges the 31-year-old threw an ashtray at him, leaving him bloodied and bruised. The pair share 9-month-old daughter Ariana.

Before Ortiz-Magro and Harley, 31, had their latest brawl and breakup, the couple visited a medical spa in Las Vegas prior to the December holidays. They both got an abs-sculpting procedure called TruSculpt 3D by Cutera. The non-invasive FDA-approved procedure is designed to break down fat cells in the midsection.

The Famously Single alum doesn’t simply rely on aesthetic procedures to stay buff. He previously revealed to Us Weekly that he’s very conscious of nutrition and what he puts in his body — even if he doesn’t have a set fitness plan. “I watch what I eat. I don’t go to the gym all the time. I just try and stay away from carbs,” he confessed in June 2018. “I have a super sweet tooth, so I have to watch that. Overall, I just do things in portions and try and stay healthy.”

Ortiz-Magro isn’t the only Jersey Shore cast member focusing on his health and diet. Vinny Guadagnino is a vocal supporter of the keto diet — and has lost 50 pounds since changing the way he eats. Guadagnino, 31, frequently shares his low-carb, high-protein meal plan on his @ketoguido Instagram account, along with shirtless photos of his own cut arms and six-pack abs.

