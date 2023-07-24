Sister Wives star Antonio “Tony” Padron opened up about his body transformation after losing about 100 pounds in 10 months.

Padron, 28, shared photos of his progress via Instagram on Sunday, July 23, along with a chart graphing his weight loss since September 2022.

“Just to drive the point home. Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss,” Padron — who is married to Kody and Christine Brown‘s daughter Mykelti — wrote. “I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits.”

Padron went on to note that the graph doesn’t show “a dramatic drop” because he worked hard to make lasting changes to his diet and workout routines. “Through making these long term habits I’ve been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle,” he explained. “Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In a Notes app diary included with the post, Padron revealed that he’s now down to 226.8 pounds from 320 in September 2022.

Padron has been married to Mykelti, 27 — with whom he shares daughter Avalon, 2, and twin sons Ace and Archer, 8 months — since 2016. In addition to Mykelti, exes Kody, 54, and Christine, 51, are also the parents of Aspyn, 28, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. The former couple called it quits in November 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Mykelti opened up about her mom’s split from her dad, noting that she doesn’t think her dad will continue his plural marriage lifestyle. Kody is now only married to Robyn Brown following his splits from his other wives, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

“Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either,” Mykelti explained during an April video on her Patreon page. “The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, [is] where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from. They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church.”

Padron agreed with his wife, saying he “heavily” doubts that Kody will find any other wives after Robyn, 44. “Like, super doubt it,” he added. “I’m pretty 100 percent sure that’s a no.”

Christine, for her part, has since moved on with David Woolley. The duo got engaged in April after less than one year of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”