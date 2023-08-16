Amanda Batula isn’t thrilled with the way strangers have been offering her unsolicited advice — especially when it comes to her body.

“Comments on this post are WILD. Is everyone OK today?” Batula, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 15, alongside a selfie of her posing in a strapless white top by the pool.

Batula clapback came after several followers offered their opinion on Batula’s weight in the comments section. .

“You need to gain a little bit of weight. You look[ed] so much prettier last year,” one social media user wrote. They subsequently walked back their statement after receiving backlash, adding, “Please disregard my comment. It wasn’t intended to be that way. My apologies. I like Amanda! She is one of the reasons why I watched Summer House! She is a beautiful lady inside and out.”

Batula also received an outpouring of support from her fellow Bravo stars. Her husband, Kyle Cooke, replied “my loves,” referring to Batula and the Loverboy can in the second snap.

Venita Aspen, who appears on Southern Charm, wrote, “Pretty girl 😍.”

Batula has been candid about how getting off birth control affected her body, addressing speculation about her weight loss following season 7 of Summer House.

“There’s no eating disorder, and I think when people accuse me of that, it’s harmful to people who have had food issues,” she told Glamour in May.

Batula and Cooke also appear on the spinoff series, Winter House. She previously admitted to Us Weekly that she wasn’t “really expecting to talk about” her hormonal complications on screen.

“It would’ve been, you know, really disheartening to immediately go off [birth control] and start trying and be hitting all these hurdles. But right now, we’re still not ready,” Batula, who didn’t get her period for months after going off birth control, exclusively told Us in December 2022. “We’re very busy and very happy with our work and our dogs. When we are ready, my body will hopefully be ready as well.”

Cooke, 41, for his part, applauded his wife for her honesty about their road to parenthood.

“I don’t want to say too much on her behalf because this is her own story,” the Loverboy founder shared with Us in February. “When she went off [her birth control], she lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating. It was kind of concerning. I think she kind of started to get in her own head as one might when you start wondering like, ‘What are the ramifications here?’”

He added: “Also, all the hormonal changes … she was, like, breaking out. And I gave her so much respect because I would’ve been so self-conscious. Her hormones were just going crazy. I just had so much respect because I don’t think I would’ve had the balls [to be on camera]. I was like, ‘Wow, you are a trooper.’”