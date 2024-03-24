Tallulah Willis is sharing her post-filler face for the first time in years.

“Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved — after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me,” Willis, 30, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 23, alongside two selfies.

“I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years,” she added. “Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!”

Tallulah’s post comes days after she revealed her autism diagnosis for the first time on social media. On March 15, she posted a video via Instagram of herself as a child with her father, 68, on a red carpet. In the clip, Tallulah can be seen rubbing Bruce’s head and playing with his ear.

“Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic 😂,” she captioned the post. In the comments section, several followers asked when she learned she was on the spectrum. “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life,” she replied.

In recent years, Tallulah has become increasingly open with her social media following and spoke openly about her experience with eating disorders in February.

“ED recovery babies — sending love to you all, I’m having an intens[e] moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body,” she wrote via Instagram last month, alongside several snaps of herself as a child. “Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone.”

She continued, “This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality — LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the ‘better’ version of me. AND it’s OK to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet.”

Tallulah first addressed her ongoing eating disorder recovery in a May 2023 essay for Vogue, where she unpacked her battle with anorexia nervosa. “By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 pounds,” she wrote at the time. “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

Tallulah also addressed her father’s battle with aphasia, which was revealed to the public by the Willis family in March 2022. Bruce later received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and has since taken a step back from acting. In her essay, Tallulah admitted that she was “too sick myself to handle” her father’s “decline” at the time.

“Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad,” she wrote. “I can bring him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where I’ve been.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.