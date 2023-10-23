Teddi Mellencamp revealed how longtime friend Tamra Judge is doing after she experienced a health scare — and was hospitalized — earlier this month.

“She’s doing so much better. She was actually at the gym today,” Mellencamp, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 20, while promoting her partnership with Hyland’s Naturals for its first-ever Women’s Health line. “She definitely must be feeling good.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that Judge, 56, first got “quite sick” when she was in Scotland filming Peacock’s The Traitors in September. Once Judge returned from the show “she just really wasn’t feeling well,” which led to her eventual visit to the hospital.

“I’m just so grateful she went into the doctor when she did,” Mellencamp added. “So, if you’re feeling something in your body and you’re in pain, most of the time you know you’ve got to trust your instincts and go ahead and go in.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Judge confirmed her health scare on October 9, sharing a selfie from her hospital bed. At the time, she said she was admitted for an “intestinal obstruction.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star noted that she would have to miss her and Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that week as she dealt with her illness. Judge also clapped back at trolls claiming her health issues were due to allegedly using Ozempic, which is a diabetes medication that many Bravo stars have used to lose weight.

“These comments that I’m on Ozempic are disgusting,” Judge wrote via X at the time. “I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years.”

She added: “Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled. My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally, wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

Related: Celebrities Who've Spoken About the Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

Days later, Judge gave her followers an update on her condition. She explained that the problem started four weeks earlier when she decided to “power through” her stomach pain while in the U.K. Doctors later discovered that Judge was having pain because of her past surgeries and the remaining scar tissue. The physicians were able to remedy the situation without surgery, Judge shared via X on October 11.

Mellencamp, meanwhile, has been dealing with her own health struggles after confirming last month that her melanoma had returned.

“Right now, I’m on an immunotherapy cream,” she told Us on Friday. “Because my last melanoma that I had surgically removed, the margins aren’t clear. So I had two options: to either start on this cream or do a full skin graft of my entire shoulder and it’s quite large.”

Mellencamp — who was initially diagnosed with stage II melanoma in October 2022 — opted to start with the cream to see if it’ll “clear things up” over the next five weeks. “I’m trying to avoid another big surgery,” she explained, noting if it doesn’t improve, she will have to reevaluate.

Related: Teddi Mellencamp's Skin Cancer Journey Since being diagnosed with skin cancer, Teddi Mellencamp has used her platform to remind fans to take care of their skin. Mellencamp revealed in March 2022 that she had a mole removed on her back. “This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote […]

In addition to working toward being cancer-free, Mellencamp is focused on improving her overall health. That’s where her partnership with Hyland’s Naturals for the brand’s Women’s Health line comes in.

“I think as a mother and somebody who’s gone through so many health issues myself, I’m now more than ever more conscientious about what I’m putting in my body,” she said. “And the fact that Hyland’s Naturals has been around for over 100 years dedicating themselves to providing safe and effective wellness solutions. Once I found out they’ve now launched these women’s wellness vitamins, I was like, ‘OK, I’m all in on this.’”

Mellencamp gushed over the products, revealing, “I think the beauty of this health line is there’s something for everybody in all different phases of your life. The Women’s Multi + PMS Rescue [is great] because I mean we all struggle with that.”

The former reality star called Hyland’s Naturals new collection “a one stop shop for all the things that we need,” including the Prenatal Multi + Digestion & Morning Sickness which she said she wished was around when she was pregnant.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Learn more about Hyland’s Naturals first-ever Women’s Health line at hylands.com.

With reporting by Sarah Jones