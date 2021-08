Jameela Jamil

“I do kind of miss the Nineties, where we had this burst of girls who didn’t shower and were really opinionated: Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple and Lauryn Hill saying things that really challenged people,” Jamil told Marie Claire in September 2018. “You had all these women who were not being chosen just for their looks or for how sexy they were. We need to stop being reduced to nothing more than our looks, and appreciated for who we are again.”