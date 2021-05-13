Alicia Keys

The “No One” singer said that she thinks meditation has made her a better mom.

“I have to be honest: The first time I tried the meditation, I was so tired that I fell asleep,” she wrote for USA Today in May 2021. “But the second time, I felt a little spark.”

According to the Grammy winner, who shares sons Egypt and Genesis with husband Swizz Beats, her meditation journey started after the birth of her youngest son.

“Like so many new moms I was exhausted, but the depletion was more than physiological; my spirit was shot,” she added. “Once you make that kind of deep connection with yourself, your relationship with everything and everyone around you changes. As I’d hoped, I became a better mother because I was more confident in myself.”