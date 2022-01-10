Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt believes crystals have had a very direct impact on his life — and are even responsible for the Hills reboot. “I held a lot of crystals with a lot of positive intentions for eight years.

The only thing, crystals aren’t immediate, you know? It took eight years,” Spencer, who founded Pratt Daddy Crystals with his wife Heidi, told Us in November 2018. A longtime fan, the reality star — who even brought $27,000 worth of crystals from wellness mecca Crystalarium into the delivery room when their son Gunner was born — is happy others are catching up.

“I’m just so thankful now that all celebrities are embracing it, because it went from making me looking like a lunatic to on-brand now,” he said. “Jessica Simpson just threw an amethyst in her Instagram story the other day, Heidi was like, ‘Jessica Simpson has crystals!’ So thanks Jess, that made Heidi let me buy more crystals.”