New look! Jon Gosselin is getting ready for the summer — and the first step is a new head of hair.

The reality star, 45, recently underwent hair transplant surgery, and now he’s ready to show off his improved ‘do. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum’s transformation will be featured in an episode of The Doctors airing on Wednesday, May 18.

“This was really important to Jon and something he’s always wanted to do since over the years he’s lost more and more hair,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He just got out of a breakup and was single again, so this is something that for sure would boost his confidence.”

Gosselin and longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad called it quits in August 2021 after seven years of dating. “Jon and Colleen spent seven wonderful years together and have decided it’s time to go their separate ways,” a rep for the former TLC personality told Us at the time. “They truly gave it their all and know this is the best decision for both of them and their family.”

Three months later, the Pennsylvania native enlisted Dr. John Layke for a hair transplant procedure. “Jon wanted to restore his hair to look younger and regain confidence,” the plastic surgeon explained to Us. “I have spoken with Jon, and he is thrilled with the results and has his mojo back!”

The Multiple Blessings coauthor previously had a hair transplant 12 years ago, but in a clip from The Doctors, he explained that his latest procedure was far less invasive than the first one. “I’m really excited for the results,” he said in the video.

“Last time, he was in excruciating pain, and it left a visible scar on the back of his head,” the source tells Us. “It was one of the most painful things he ever did his entire life. This time around was much less painful. There was no pain, the doctor numbed his head and the procedure took a day.”

In the six months since the procedure, Jon “now has twice as much hair on his head,” the insider notes. “He’s really, really happy with the results.”

Earlier this month, the IT analyst supported his daughter Hannah Gosselin at her 18th birthday party, which was also a launch party for her new cosmetics line, Gosselin Girl Beauty. “My dad made the entire experience super special by getting a Rolls-Royce to take me to my party,” she told Us of the event. “It was a little embarrassing getting of the car, but it made me feel really special.”

Jon shares Hannah with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, whom he divorced in 2009. The former spouses are also parents to 21-year-old twins Cara and Mady and Hannah’s fellow sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Leah, Joel and Alexis.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jon’s hair transplant.