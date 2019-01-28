One good-looking duo! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed off their toned bodies in matching swimsuits during their Mexican getaway on Sunday, January 27.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 48, and the shirtless Riverdale star, 47, walked down the beach together while sporting coordinating white hats and bathing suits. The twosome’s rock-hard abs were on display during their day in the sun.

Ripa and Consuelos, who met on the set of All My Children, tied the knot in 1996. They are parents of sons Michael 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.

While the Hope and Faith alum looked incredibly fit during the duo’s trip to Mexico, she revealed earlier this month that she “could never” join Consuelos on the low-carb keto diet.

“My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do,” she told Bon Appétit’s Healthyish on January 22. “I just don’t have that level of discipline. Mark says that I’m carb-o because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But, you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed. I’m 48, I’m entitled and I’m eating whatever I want to eat.”

The pair do, however, enjoy exercising together while they are on vacation, Ripa told the magazine.

