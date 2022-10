Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was motivated to upgrade her once-perky A-cups to C-cups in 2008. “After I breast-fed, [my breasts] looked different,” she said. “They were deflated. I was just a big nipple. … I never liked how I looked in bathing suits.” Giudice “changed out” her implants in 2018, though they remained the same size.