Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host seems to be getting better with age! On July 19, 2019, the 47-year-old actress celebrated the warm weather with an Instagram photo of herself beaming as she sat on a boat with her head tipped back, wearing a green leaf-motif bikini. “I’LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you🌞✨,” she captioned the pic. On a January edition of her Facebook show, Pinkett Smith shared that she loves to do fitness influencer Whitney Simmons’ at-home workouts. “Whenever I need tips on how to work out specific parts of my body, I go to Whitney Simmons’ YouTube page,” she said. She’s also posted videos of herself working out at the gym with her mother 65-year-old mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her 18-year-old daughter, Willow.